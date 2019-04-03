Egyptian photojournalist released after 5 years in prison

More
Well-known photojournalist Mohamed Abu Zeid was released from prison in Egypt on Monday after more than five years of detention.
0:59 | 03/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Egyptian photojournalist released after 5 years in prison
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61462970,"title":"Egyptian photojournalist released after 5 years in prison","duration":"0:59","description":"Well-known photojournalist Mohamed Abu Zeid was released from prison in Egypt on Monday after more than five years of detention.","url":"/International/video/egyptian-photojournalist-released-years-prison-61462970","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.