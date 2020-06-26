The Eiffel Tower reopens

More
ABC’s Maggie Rulli reports from Paris on the reopening of the iconic Eiffel Tower after its months-long closure over COVID-19.
5:46 | 06/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Eiffel Tower reopens

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:46","description":"ABC’s Maggie Rulli reports from Paris on the reopening of the iconic Eiffel Tower after its months-long closure over COVID-19. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71464331","title":"The Eiffel Tower reopens","url":"/International/video/eiffel-tower-reopens-71464331"}