El Paso memorial, a sand sculpture and a baby hippo: World in Photos, Aug. 15

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 08/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for El Paso memorial, a sand sculpture and a baby hippo: World in Photos, Aug. 15
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64995212","title":"El Paso memorial, a sand sculpture and a baby hippo: World in Photos, Aug. 15","url":"/International/video/el-paso-memorial-sand-sculpture-baby-hippo-world-64995212"}