Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for El Salvador passes law to accept Bitcoin
Oh.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:48","description":"The Central American country is the first nation in the world to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78178848","title":"El Salvador passes law to accept Bitcoin","url":"/International/video/el-salvador-passes-law-accept-bitcoin-78178848"}