Elephant seal interrupts business on Australia pier

A large elephant seal in Australia is causing a stir, closing off a pier to locals, tourists and preventing a dog owner from taking her dogs on their usual walking path.

January 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live