Elephants, camels enjoy post-Christmas feast at Berlin zoo

Staff at Tierpark Zoo used leftover Christmas trees to deliver treats to the animals.
1:57 | 01/03/20

Elephants, camels enjoy post-Christmas feast at Berlin zoo
