Emma Tsurkov: ‘I'll do everything I can and more to bring you back home’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Emma Tsurkov, sister of Israeli researcher and Princeton student Elizabeth Tsurkov, who has been missing in Iraq and believed to be held captive by a shiite militia.

July 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live