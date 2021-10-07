England soccer team coming home to play Italy in Euro 2020 final

More
ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports on the excitement as the English national soccer team prepares to play in a major championship final for the first time in 55 years.
5:45 | 07/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for England soccer team coming home to play Italy in Euro 2020 final

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:45","description":"ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports on the excitement as the English national soccer team prepares to play in a major championship final for the first time in 55 years.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78765063","title":"England soccer team coming home to play Italy in Euro 2020 final","url":"/International/video/england-soccer-team-coming-home-play-italy-euro-78765063"}