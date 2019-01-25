Non-essential US embassy workers ordered to leave Venezuela after tensions rise

The moves comes just two days after President Nicolas Maduro ordered all U.S. diplomats to leave in 72 hours from the American embassy in Venezuela.
1:28 | 01/25/19

