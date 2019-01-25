{"id":60625583,"title":"Non-essential US embassy workers ordered to leave Venezuela after tensions rise","duration":"1:28","description":"The moves comes just two days after President Nicolas Maduro ordered all U.S. diplomats to leave in 72 hours from the American embassy in Venezuela. ","url":"/International/video/essential-us-embassy-workers-ordered-leave-venezuela-tensions-60625583","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}