Transcript for European Union agrees to delay Brexit

Although European Union has agreed to delay Braxton but only three days before was due to take place the EU has accepted. UK's request to delay bricks and until January 31 now under the terms the UK can still leave the EU earlier. If O Rex a deal is secure by prime minister Boris Johnson and ratified before then. This is the second time Rex a deadline has changed.

