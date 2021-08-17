Transcript for Evacuation flights resume in Afghanistan after Kabul airport chaos

The chaos in Afghanistan as US troops head back into the country to secure Kabul's main airport. Thousands crowded onto the tarmac in a desperate attempt to get away from the Taliban 640 people crammed into a C seventeen military plane. And tens of thousands are still waiting to evacuate senior foreign correspondent in panel is in Kabul with the latest. This morning a flight from coupled in one stock image. A US military cargo plane reportedly carrying 640. Men women and children all fleeing Afghanistan for their lines as the Taliban seizes control the humanity and generosity of the crew as a child clutches a toll opponent it's given them desperate crowds have been rushing the rumbling. Trying to get some pull planes even clinging to aircraft as they taxied for take. This morning rapid evacuations underway for Americans in Afghanistan maybe three and a half thousand troops now at the airport resuming operations. Hours after being forced to stop flights to clip the tarmac so far the State Department says 2000 people have been evacuated from Kabul. The US prioritizing. American personnel and citizens but thousands of Afghans desperate but that's. People who risk their lives to help the US mission the Taliban now guarding the opening way into the airports and so far Letzing only foreigners past the group declaring there in full control. Setting up checkpoints throughout the city pentagon spokesperson John Kirby telling George Eliot the US has control of the airport and those evacuations will continue. What about those 30000 Afghans who need to be rescued we've seen these heartbreaking pictures of people chasing the planes packed in the planes. What is the latest on them when to expect to have everyone out. We plan on being on the ground in Afghanistan for the next couple weeks it's not just about moving out Americans it is very much about meeting our moral and sacred obligations to those Afghan to help this over the last twenty years. Getting as many of them out as we can. As the kills plays out from the ground. President Biden insisting that bringing US troops home is still the bullet decision I stand squarely behind my decision. After twenty years. I've learned my heart where. That there was never a good time to withdraw. US forces. Any in panel joins me live from Kabul now with more on this. In that the Taliban is now saying they're declaring amnesty across Afghanistan what exactly does that mean. Well what it means in theory is that's they will not go after people who would be revenge attacks they boarded their fight is not to go into the homes. Of people to behave well. They're saying that they won't women to return to the workplace that woman to be part of the new Afghanistan that they shouldn't be afraid. And the Taliban have been a home. Really an incredible PR blitz about their bats all the press conference in the coming hour that also sets a foreign us to diplomats please don't leave the messaging that we've received certainly on the streets and the Taliban. Has been very very welcoming. You know that saying that they -- blonde says to stay they want good relations with the neighbors evening with America. They another woods don't wants a repetition of the original Taliban regime which was isolated. In tenacity was under sanctions. It was a very very different country that very underdeveloped badly damaged by the civil war today it is very very different young Afghans who have known nothing. Other than life. He added not under the Taliban expects on the very different every as a small fund Taliban even taking cell fees would does Evans running around. Taking pictures posting them to their own social groups. So there is that hope that the Taliban retreat to the word that there is a chance here to try and remake Afghanistan north in the old mold but I'm. Parents will serve not like Dili in the the previous. Government but in something that is in between that is perhaps tenable to some people book. That's what's promised the reality. Remains to be seen the proof of the putting is going to be an easing. Still many women are hiding behind closed tools an a for a afraid to come out and even anecdotally here in the hotel. All the female staff who all reception the day we arrived. There haven't been seen since I've just been chatting to people a second look at the moment that just staying at home because until this real control by the Taliban. And actually enforce these rules that they say they go into a bye to. That people are just gonna vote with a face in the still they this still desperation but always thousands who worked with the Americans. Justice trying get Arabs. In panel and cobble in thank you stay safe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.