Everyday life in North Korea

Martha Raddatz was given a rare look inside one of North Korea's silk factories.
1:24 | 09/07/18

Transcript for Everyday life in North Korea
I'm Martha Raddatz in Pyongyang. North Korea and we are endless soap factory we've gone through about three or four stages already where they separate. Day silkworm from the code. Now would just walk down this huge hallway we see. How this OPEC is actually born. All of these factory workers dressed up right here. This looks like a padded sale. Pushing through some kind of conveyor belt I'm no expert on how you actually make Dell but it's a pretty fascinating process that we've seen so far. Pacific threat come on. Watch here it in this next drill. It's where a lot of the finished product. Well happens. Turns out this press tour. Here you go. In here with me and hundreds of other press people from around the world. And here they have these huge. Batches. Come on in there. I'm so can you concede that. Good quality that killed ten. How it started with that little silkworm out of the cocoon. I'm Martha Raddatz. In Pyongyang.

