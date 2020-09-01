Evidence shows Iranian missile downed Ukrainian plane: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadian intelligence reports indicate Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed Wednesday, killing all 176 on board.
0:18 | 01/09/20

Transcript for Evidence shows Iranian missile downed Ukrainian plane: Trudeau
We have intelligence. From multiple sources. Including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile. This may well have bin. Unintentional.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

