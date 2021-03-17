Explore South Korea's famed purple islands

More
From roofs to roads to residents, get a bird’s eye view of these islands.
1:24 | 03/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Explore South Korea's famed purple islands
The okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:24","description":"From roofs to roads to residents, get a bird’s eye view of these islands.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76516839","title":"Explore South Korea's famed purple islands","url":"/International/video/explore-south-koreas-famed-purple-islands-76516839"}