Now Playing: Orphaned baby orangutan enjoys a relaxing bath at a care center

Now Playing: Falling billboard injures four people in China

Now Playing: American missionary's body may be difficult to retrieve

Now Playing: NASA's InSight lander touches down on Mars

Now Playing: Tensions rise in violence at border town of Tijuana

Now Playing: US-Mexico border reopened after migrants attempt to breach fence: Border Patrol

Now Playing: 13th century priest's tomb discovered in Egypt's Luxor

Now Playing: Russia accuses Ukraine of provocation after seizing ships near Crimea

Now Playing: Protests in Paris, a choir sings in the Congo, a mummy in Egypt: World in Photos

Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce move to Windsor

Now Playing: UN to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine, Russia

Now Playing: Pentagon identifies US Army Ranger killed in Afghanistan on third deployment

Now Playing: Almost 150 pilot whales die in stranding on New Zealand beach

Now Playing: Fisherman describes how he survived shark attack

Now Playing: Diary entries shed light on murdered American missionary's final hours

Now Playing: Ukraine says Russia seized 3 of its navy's ships after firing on them near Crimea

Now Playing: Trump calls on Mexico to 'stop the caravans'

Now Playing: US officials use tear gas on migrants at US-Mexico border

Now Playing: US agents reportedly using tear gas at the Tijuana border