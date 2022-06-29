Families struggle after deadliest human smuggling case in US history

ABC News’ Mireya Villarreal reports on migrant travels to our nation, chronicling specific families, their pains and ultimately the conditions that forced them to leave.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live