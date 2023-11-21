Father of missing Israeli-American IDF soldier: 'Pain is an understatement'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Ruby Chen, the father of Itay Chen, a 19-year-old Israeli-American IDF soldier currently missing as the family is left searching for answers.

November 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live