Festival sends record-tying 456 balloons into sky

More
The balloons filled the skies above the French city of Hageville.
1:03 | 07/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Festival sends record-tying 456 balloons into sky
It's. Oh. I. The. Moon. And ol' and blue.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"The balloons filled the skies above the French city of Hageville.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64656533","title":"Festival sends record-tying 456 balloons into sky","url":"/International/video/festival-sends-record-tying-456-balloons-sky-64656533"}