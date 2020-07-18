Firefighters battle mountain forest fire in São Paulo

More
The forest fire occurred in one of Brazil’s highest mountains.
0:41 | 07/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters battle mountain forest fire in São Paulo
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"The forest fire occurred in one of Brazil’s highest mountains.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71862893","title":"Firefighters battle mountain forest fire in São Paulo","url":"/International/video/firefighters-battle-mountain-forest-fire-paulo-71862893"}