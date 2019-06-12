Firefighters drive through smoke and flames

More
Australian firefighters faced dangerous conditions as they drove through uncontained fires around New South Wales.
0:48 | 12/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters drive through smoke and flames
You. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"Australian firefighters faced dangerous conditions as they drove through uncontained fires around New South Wales.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67545610","title":"Firefighters drive through smoke and flames","url":"/International/video/firefighters-drive-smoke-flames-67545610"}