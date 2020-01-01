Fireworks shine bright over United Kingdom

More
Check out the 2020 celebration over the London Eye.
4:11 | 01/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fireworks shine bright over United Kingdom

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:11","description":"Check out the 2020 celebration over the London Eye.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68010396","title":"Fireworks shine bright over United Kingdom","url":"/International/video/fireworks-shine-bright-united-kingdom-68010396"}