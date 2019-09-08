Transcript for Fishermen rescue passengers after plane crash

A dramatic rescue after a plane crash in the Bahamas US Coast Guard crews were responding to the crash. When a fishing boat rescued the pilot and two passengers the men had been drifting on a raft for more than an hour. Authorities say the twin engine plane was heading to Miami no word on what caused that crash. Time now for a look here weather for this Friday morning. Reports of flash flooding at a mud slide are forcing some people to evacuate their homes near Provo Utah so far no reports of injuries. And the big weather story today is the heat in the south the feel like temperatures could approach 110. In north Texas. Looking now at the rest of the country high temperatures will be near eighty in the upper midwest and northeast. The cooler in las Angeles and in Boston today and we could see strong or severe thunderstorms are again and the Dick notice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.