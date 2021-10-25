Your food waste and how it impacts climate change

World leaders talk about cracking down on the oil and gas industry, but one source of methane may surprise you. ABC News' Dan Lieberman explains how what we put in our trash impacts climate change.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live