-
Now Playing: Beachgoers in Spain practice social distancing
-
Now Playing: French YouTuber free-climbs hotel in Barcelona
-
Now Playing: Huge crowd of protesters marches through Belarus capital
-
Now Playing: Banksy’s refugee rescue boat stranded in Mediterranean
-
Now Playing: Republican Convention, Jacob Blake protests, Hurricane Laura: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Orphaned koala rescued
-
Now Playing: Playful dolphins swim with boat in Queensland
-
Now Playing: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign
-
Now Playing: Passenger removed from flight after COVID-19 scare
-
Now Playing: WNBA players protest, Hurricane Laura, RNC: World in Photos, Aug. 27
-
Now Playing: Video shows Russian forces injuring 4 US troops
-
Now Playing: Jacob Blake protests, RNC, California fires: World in Photos, Aug. 26
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Hurricane Laura barreling toward Texas-Louisiana border
-
Now Playing: Buck swims across Peddler Bay in Victoria
-
Now Playing: Public bathroom in Tokyo has transparent walls
-
Now Playing: National Geographic celebrates women of suffrage movement
-
Now Playing: Seal escapes after getting tangled up in fishing gear
-
Now Playing: RNC night one, Wisconsin protests, back to school; World in Photos, Aug. 25, 2020.
-
Now Playing: Colombian police seize cocaine from narco-submarine