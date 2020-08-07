Forest fire in Ukraine kills at least 5

Nine others were hospitalized as the fires damaged over 100 homes in eastern Ukraine.
1:21 | 07/08/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Forest fire in Ukraine kills at least 5
