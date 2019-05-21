Formula One racing legend Niki Lauda dies at the age of 70

More
Niki Lauda, the Austrian former Formula One legend and three-time World Championship winner, has died at the age of 70.
0:43 | 05/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Formula One racing legend Niki Lauda dies at the age of 70

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"Niki Lauda, the Austrian former Formula One legend and three-time World Championship winner, has died at the age of 70.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63184285","title":"Formula One racing legend Niki Lauda dies at the age of 70","url":"/International/video/formula-racing-legend-niki-lauda-dies-age-70-63184285"}