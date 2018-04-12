France suspends planned fuel tax increase after violent protests

"In order to appease the country, we have decided - with the French president - to suspend the fuel tax increase," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said at a news conference.
0:23 | 12/04/18

France suspends planned fuel tax increase after violent protests
Breaking news coming in from overseas this morning the French government is suspending an increase in the guest acts there have been days of deadly ride heads. Demonstrators angry about the rising prices of class for police and parents even famous landmarks in this city have been vandalized. On average a gallon of gas costs more than six dollars in France the government is now putting that tax increase on home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

