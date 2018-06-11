-
Now Playing: France's Macron target of planned attack, 6 arrested: Source
-
Now Playing: Army National Guardsman fatally shot by Afghan security officer
-
Now Playing: Troops at the boarder, NYC Marathon, centennial of the end of WWI: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Tower of London lit up to mark WWI anniversary
-
Now Playing: Family reunites after nearly a century and an ocean apart
-
Now Playing: National Guard soldier killed in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Migrants headed toward US border say they're fleeing violence
-
Now Playing: Indonesia plane crashed in more than a 100 feet of water
-
Now Playing: Video shows inside of bus in China before it fell off bridge
-
Now Playing: US Marines join largest NATO exercise since the end of the Cold War
-
Now Playing: South Korea's kimchi festival
-
Now Playing: Before high-speed railway expansion, archaeologists start digging
-
Now Playing: Migrant caravan, The World Series, crisis in Yemen: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Carnival cruise ship leaned at an angle and caused panic on board
-
Now Playing: Divers recover flight data on Indonesia seafloor from plane that crashed
-
Now Playing: Muppets caucus, Day of the Dead parade and a baby gibbon: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Divers recover missing black box after Lion Air plane crash
-
Now Playing: Investigators hope mysterious pings will lead to jet's black box
-
Now Playing: Ship collides with crane in Barcelona, starting blaze
-
Now Playing: What is NATO?