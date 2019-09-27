Free solo climber sets record for scaling 550m mountain face

Without ropes or safety harnesses, this free solo climber scaled Cima Grande — a 550-meter high mountain face in the Italian Alps — in a record time of 46 minutes, 30 seconds.
1:32 | 09/27/19

