French launch manhunt for suspect behind Lyon blast

More
The blast, which happened in broad daylight and in a public space, was possibly tied to a "terrorist enterprise," prosecutor Remy Heinz said at a press conference in Paris on Saturday.
0:42 | 05/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for French launch manhunt for suspect behind Lyon blast
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"The blast, which happened in broad daylight and in a public space, was possibly tied to a \"terrorist enterprise,\" prosecutor Remy Heinz said at a press conference in Paris on Saturday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63277074","title":"French launch manhunt for suspect behind Lyon blast","url":"/International/video/french-launch-manhunt-suspect-lyon-blast-63277074"}