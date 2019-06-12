French soldier salutes, Protests in Chile, and a koala recovers: This Week in Photos

More
A look at this week's top photos from around the globe.
2:10 | 12/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for French soldier salutes, Protests in Chile, and a koala recovers: This Week in Photos
It's. It's. Are. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:10","description":"A look at this week's top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67551530","title":"French soldier salutes, Protests in Chile, and a koala recovers: This Week in Photos","url":"/International/video/french-soldier-salutes-protests-chile-koala-recovers-week-67551530"}