Transcript for Friends of trapped Thai boys speak out as rescue efforts continue

We are here in a field right next to be Myanmar border not far from the -- those boys are huddled and behind you see those two rescue helicopters this is now. You landing pad for those rescue helicopters. It was before that a practice pitch the soccer can used to play here a couple of times a week and it's from here. That they left on that ill fated cave trip now. Earlier I spoke with two members of that soccer team they should've been in that cave. With their friends they say but one of them got sick on that day and the other was up all night watching the World Cup so they stayed home. They say that they had been on many of these rites of passage along with their coach going into that cave one of them four times. This year he said he's got even beyond where those boys are. Three miles in or so they should could or would spend six hours at a time there that they would take sandwiches and snacks and water and flashlights. But they always managed to get out the goal was to. Get in really far and then scribble your name on the wall. This that they always felt comfortable never afraid of the dark or the backs that were flying around because they were we if their coach. Perhaps what's most chilling about this is that this had become so common. That some of the kids would just go off to the cave without even telling their parents where they're going and because those kids are stuck in her gave local authorities have said. They are considering charging this coach with endangering those children and at this point we don't know what impact. The death of that Thai navy seal might have on an investigation like that obviously could only. Make it worse possibly. Still many people here in Thailand say that. He deserves a reprieve because after all he's kept those kids alive. For fourteen days now. Matt Gutman ABC news good mesa high filing.

