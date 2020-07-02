Fruit bats take over town

More
Hundreds of thousands of fruit bats have taken over a town in Australia, comfortably outnumbering the human population.
0:57 | 02/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fruit bats take over town
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"Hundreds of thousands of fruit bats have taken over a town in Australia, comfortably outnumbering the human population. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68824491","title":"Fruit bats take over town","url":"/International/video/fruit-bats-town-68824491"}