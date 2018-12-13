Transcript for Future of Brexit still uncertain even as May remains

We turn now. To that political drama that it's just getting more interest income prime minister Teresa may have survived a no confidence vote that could an editor government. But the chaos surrounding her plan to leave the European Union is far from over and could have big consequences for US economy. ABC's Molly hunter is in London Molly good morning. Today Kenneth Kagan writing that's right Tuttle cats and prime minister treats made does survive apparently she had two glasses of wine and some Crist last night. To celebrate party it. But there are rats and get headlines today the sun says time to call on May. I think that the planet day back and batter the Daily Mail says now let her get on with the job. And my personal favorite Vegas the daily me are it says her goose is cooked its lame duck. For Christmas the guys this is a big deal she did survived but barely over a third of her own party voted against her her party still divided the two parties. Are still very divided she's in a weaker position and she was a couple of days ago and I. All the same big time does all the same questions remain itself if she is going to get this bread it till past he has to do it. Before January trip 21. If that happens now to the question is will she run out the clock so there's only one option. Or will she actually be able to go get some legal concessions. That may get some more and the other big date it's looming is march 29 at of course is the legal date for brags it that is also. Looking unlikely like it might be delayed right now the guys what does it mean for you and need. A strong dollar right now means that my rank is cheaper hotel rooms here are cheaper fee is about your creek with tickets. But a strong dollar is into all good news for US businesses. Of course that aren't selling products overseas to make and that's Molly so fantastic thing you for sharing and from Beijing's power pages and big headlines like the London metro that says keep man carry on. The very hazardous as well thank you.

