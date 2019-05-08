Gang leader dresses up as daughter in jail escape bid

This Brazilian gang leader tried to escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter when she visited him and walking out the penitentiary's main door in her place, authorities say.
1:01 | 08/05/19

Transcript for Gang leader dresses up as daughter in jail escape bid
