George Floyd memorial, cease-fire, commencement: Week in Photos

More
A look at the week's top photos from around the globe.
2:31 | 05/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for George Floyd memorial, cease-fire, commencement: Week in Photos
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:31","description":"A look at the week's top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77968422","title":"George Floyd memorial, cease-fire, commencement: Week in Photos","url":"/International/video/george-floyd-memorialcease-fire-commencement-week-photos-77968422"}