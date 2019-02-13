Giant float depicting Pres. Trump as emperor soars over Italian carnival

Giant float depicting Pres. Trump as an emperor soars over Italian city of Viareggio's annual carnival as thousands of people line the streets to watch the parade go by.
0:35 | 02/13/19

Transcript for Giant float depicting Pres. Trump as emperor soars over Italian carnival
