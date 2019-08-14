Giant panda celebrates 13th birthday with cake, decorations

More
Staff members at the training base in China helped Taotao celebrate by decorating his playground.
1:02 | 08/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Giant panda celebrates 13th birthday with cake, decorations
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Staff members at the training base in China helped Taotao celebrate by decorating his playground.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64966793","title":"Giant panda celebrates 13th birthday with cake, decorations","url":"/International/video/giant-panda-celebrates-13th-birthday-cake-decorations-64966793"}