Grand Bahama family tries to evacuate home amid Hurricane Dorian

More
A family in Grand Bahama documents trying to escape their flooded home as the eye of Hurricane Dorian was over the island early Monday morning.
1:37 | 09/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Grand Bahama family tries to evacuate home amid Hurricane Dorian

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:37","description":"A family in Grand Bahama documents trying to escape their flooded home as the eye of Hurricane Dorian was over the island early Monday morning.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65345797","title":"Grand Bahama family tries to evacuate home amid Hurricane Dorian","url":"/International/video/grand-bahama-family-evacuate-home-amid-hurricane-dorian-65345797"}