Now Playing: Dog walker tackles fleeing suspect

Now Playing: Woman dragged by SUV stolen with her baby inside

Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth II says vaccine didn't hurt at all

Now Playing: German and Dutch authorities seize more than 23 tons of cocaine in drug bust

Now Playing: An oversized sheep coat, vaccine lines, Texas struggles: World in Photos, Feb. 25

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Now Playing: Anti-vax sentiment slows Europe’s vaccine rollout

Now Playing: New images of Mars and a secret message from rover

Now Playing: Dog plays hockey with owner on ice

Now Playing: Prison riots in Ecuador leave dozens dead

Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Ghana

Now Playing: Tiger Woods’ car crash, prison riot, Arbery memorial: World in Photos, Feb. 24

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Tiger Woods is 'awake, responsive and recovering' after crash

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Tiger Woods ‘awake, responsive and recovering’ after car crash

Now Playing: Ghana receives 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses

Now Playing: Sahara dust lights up German sky

Now Playing: Wild sheep shorn of 77-pound fleece

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 23, 2021