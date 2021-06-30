Greek police recover stolen Picasso

More
Police in Greece have recovered two paintings, including one by Pablo Picasso, that were stolen from the country's National Gallery nine years ago.
1:24 | 06/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Greek police recover stolen Picasso
Hoping that if you get anybody to think he's just. Like you see Anthony go alone. What BS bullying you'll find out from. I'll get online and on the on them gone. Blacks. Maybe yours if people you if it. You and I regular old. I oh and now I think we'll see a little humbling dean I see him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:24","description":"Police in Greece have recovered two paintings, including one by Pablo Picasso, that were stolen from the country's National Gallery nine years ago.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78578185","title":"Greek police recover stolen Picasso","url":"/International/video/greek-police-recover-stolen-picasso-78578185"}