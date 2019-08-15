Now Playing: Israel bans Dem Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar

Now Playing: El Paso memorial, a sand sculpture and a baby hippo: World in Photos, Aug. 15

Now Playing: Greek wildfire rages on for 2nd consecutive day

Now Playing: Driver plows truck into immigration protesters

Now Playing: Hong Kong clashes reignite as Chinese troops move into nearby city

Now Playing: 23 injured after plane collides with birds

Now Playing: Dow plunges 800 points, marking worst day for stocks this year

Now Playing: Fossils of newly discovered ancient penguin species suggest they were over 5 ft. tall

Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke's snake surprise!

Now Playing: World in Photos: Lava, ballet and stars

Now Playing: Climate change activist Greta Thunberg, 16, travels to UN summit via boat

Now Playing: A$AP Rocky found guilty on assault charges

Now Playing: Russian military orders village evacuation then cancels it following explosion

Now Playing: Flights resume in Hong Kong after protesters occupy airport

Now Playing: A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault in Sweden, but won't face jail time

Now Playing: Popocatepetl volcano erupts with plume of smoke, gushing lava

Now Playing: No boys born in Polish town in almost 10 years

Now Playing: Giant panda celebrates 13th birthday with cake, decorations

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019