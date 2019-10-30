Transcript for Grenfell Tower report: 'More lives' could've been saved

That night in 2017 a terrifying in sunny and in the heart of London. Onlookers watched in horror as residents of grand hotel which trapped in the fast spreading flames. They were told by the London fire brigade to stay inside and wait for rescue but dozens of people that rescued now advocating. The long awaited report into the fire cost a damning judgment and not policy. Prime minister Boris Johnson reacted to the report which said the single biggest coolest for the blaze was combustible insulation. Known as collapsing. Cloudy and on the exterior of clinical improvement from tower was the defining factor in the rocket fuel consuming spread. Of the blades. The official report just released colts and new guidelines for evacuating residents from high rise buildings completing the five brigades policy of telling them to state poet. Led to the deaths of the 72 victims but it's the report on the prime minister paid homage to the man on the ground. Pop items exhibiting its like quite. Extraordinary courage. And selfless. Devotion to duty. As they push themselves. To an even beyond the limits of insurance. Facing. Choking smoke and temperatures this high that's a thousand degrees souls. The suspect as of inquiry investigated what happened on not nights in June 2017. How the fight started how it spreads and how the victims died. Phase two next it would address why it happens and assign ultimate responsibility. Jamie McLeod an ABC news London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.