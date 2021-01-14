Guarding the Capitol, battling COVID, impeachment: World in Photos, Jan. 14

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:49 | 01/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Guarding the Capitol, battling COVID, impeachment: World in Photos, Jan. 14
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75256600","title":"Guarding the Capitol, battling COVID, impeachment: World in Photos, Jan. 14","url":"/International/video/guarding-capitol-battling-covid-impeachment-world-photos-jan-75256600"}