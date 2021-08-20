Haiti desperate for help after deadly earthquake, tropical storm

More
Here’s what Haitians need the most and how people in the U.S. can help.
4:18 | 08/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Haiti desperate for help after deadly earthquake, tropical storm

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:18","description":"Here’s what Haitians need the most and how people in the U.S. can help.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79565851","title":"Haiti desperate for help after deadly earthquake, tropical storm","url":"/International/video/haiti-desperate-deadly-earthquake-tropical-storm-79565851"}