'Halloween' premiere, baby drill monkey, table tennis robot: World in Photos

More
Here's a look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:59 | 10/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Halloween' premiere, baby drill monkey, table tennis robot: World in Photos
Yeah yeah. I. Yeah. A to. Yeah. It. It. A yeah. You. Yeah. A and it's. Amazing isn't. Yeah. He a. Yeah. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58587456,"title":"'Halloween' premiere, baby drill monkey, table tennis robot: World in Photos","duration":"1:59","description":"Here's a look at the top photos from around the globe.","url":"/International/video/halloween-premiere-baby-drill-monkey-table-tennis-robot-58587456","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.