Harris travels to Munich to assure global community

NPR White House correspondent and contributor Asma Khalid talks about what Vice President Kamala Harris hopes to achieve in her visit to Munich, Germany.

February 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live