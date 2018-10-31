Transcript for Harry & Meghan heading home after whirlwind tour

On a much lighter note we are going to shift gears over to the royal couple who are wrapping up their royal tour Prince Harry. And Maggie and will leave and head home tomorrow but James lawman has been following them all along the way and he gives us the latest from New Zealand James. I'm days only full ABC news live and right through it museum and dates the last stop of the royal tool. On wall and at pay control it Spain. Megan Harry on a sixteen day trip. 76. Engagements across full countries and of course Megan pregnant throughout the we will bring in all of how she's managed to keep up. With the schedule it will stuff it in Australia taking in some of the country's most iconic sites. The Sydney Opera House the Sydney harbor bridge being victors a big part of the reason Harry was in Australia. On wheels I had tolls to dub and Melvin. Rather extraordinary scenes in Dublin which is actually suffering from a drought. The rain came down on us so so song anywhere in dot night. Amaral laughing about it and Harry and Megan in a particularly lovely mime and I think for us in the press. Just laughing about it and having all the kids run up to them and high five them through the school. Australia we then went from Mac to three GB extraordinary color and vibrancy music and magic of Fiji was just. Incredible to be that and then on to Tonga. I will always remember that line of children from the airport thousands of school children had come out soon lined the street from the apple into town. And that was absolutely magnificent to see an end finally hit in New Zealand taking in. It's breathtaking scenery and we'll say meeting so his country's indigenous populations. You know this tool has been an opportunity to make and Harry to show the world what they're about that have been big themes on on this stool conservation Bane I mean save one. Mental health as well Harry is in particular advocate about and his brother the duke of Cambridge on the heads together programming on every single stop of this tool. They have made that a real priority as well as you think gays and a lot of people can ask themselves what is the use all of monarchy. When these big themes that should transcend politics. They've made their use so so obvious. James Newman ABC news on the end of this world soul in New Zealand. This certainly using their spotlight for good James and I know meg in faired well with her pregnancy but I'm a monthlong if you want to offer me a ticket to New Zealand I'll happily take it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.