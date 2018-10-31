Harry and Meghan receive traditional Maori welcome

More
On the final day of their Down Under tour, the royal couple took part in a Maori welcoming ceremony.
1:00 | 10/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Harry and Meghan receive traditional Maori welcome
Okay. Yeah. Good. News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58869081,"title":"Harry and Meghan receive traditional Maori welcome","duration":"1:00","description":"On the final day of their Down Under tour, the royal couple took part in a Maori welcoming ceremony.","url":"/International/video/harry-meghan-receive-traditional-maori-58869081","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.