Haunting, beautiful installation at the Tower of London marks end of WWI

More
To mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, 10,000 torches are being lit every night until November 11.
2:05 | 11/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Haunting, beautiful installation at the Tower of London marks end of WWI

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59088054,"title":"Haunting, beautiful installation at the Tower of London marks end of WWI","duration":"2:05","description":"To mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, 10,000 torches are being lit every night until November 11.","url":"/International/video/haunting-beautiful-installation-tower-london-marks-end-wwi-59088054","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.